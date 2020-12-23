Volumes jump at J K Cements Ltd counter

J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 41.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5465 shares

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 December 2020.

J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 2.26 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 41.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5465 shares. The stock increased 1.97% to Rs.1,911.05. Volumes stood at 2582 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 26629 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8865 shares. The stock rose 2.02% to Rs.1,033.00. Volumes stood at 13682 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 51405 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28021 shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.382.00. Volumes stood at 33360 shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd saw volume of 50.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.05% to Rs.15.91. Volumes stood at 31.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 1.53 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98807 shares. The stock rose 5.17% to Rs.88.50. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)