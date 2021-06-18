Bosch Ltd down 1.22%

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 15211.45, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.93% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 56.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15211.45, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.Bosch Ltd has added around 2.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10523, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22208 shares today, compared to the daily average of 74726 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15180.4, down 1.48% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 38.93% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 56.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 44.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

