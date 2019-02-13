Bosch Ltd down for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 17920, down 3.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% rally in and a 27.38% fall in the Auto index.

is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 17920, down 3.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 10860.15. The Sensex is at 36254.01, up 0.28%. has lost around 6.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8278.1, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47031 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11219 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17700, down 5.07% on the day. Bosch Ltd tumbled 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% rally in NIFTY and a 27.38% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 34.93 based on earnings ending September 18.

