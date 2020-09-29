Bosch Ltd sees good buying

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 13681, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.72% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% slide in NIFTY and a 5.71% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13681, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 11211.9. The Sensex is at 37958.87, down 0.06%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 6.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7902.55, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48187 shares today, compared to the daily average of 80052 shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 13720, up 1.24% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 2.72% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% slide in NIFTY and a 5.71% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 79.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

