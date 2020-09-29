Tips Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Gufic BioSciences Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd and Prime Focus Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2020.

Tips Industries Ltd surged 14.07% to Rs 336.8 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12019 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd spiked 13.71% to Rs 56.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3678 shares in the past one month.

Gufic BioSciences Ltd soared 12.25% to Rs 91.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22997 shares in the past one month.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd advanced 12.11% to Rs 20.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd jumped 9.09% to Rs 40.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5818 shares in the past one month.

