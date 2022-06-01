Steel Authority of India Ltd up for fifth session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 76.9, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.92% in last one year as compared to a 6.46% jump in NIFTY and a 2.08% jump in the Nifty Media.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 76.9, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 16582.2. The Sensex is at 55600.05, up 0.06%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has dropped around 20.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 16.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5332.75, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 407.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 2.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

