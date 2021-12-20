Brahmaputra Infra gains on emerging lowest bidder for construction project

Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 2.28% to Rs 31.40 after the company said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for construction of multistorey surgical block at JLN Hospital campus in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure said it has been declared as the lowest bidder for a quoted price of Rs 46.31 crore in a tender floated for construction of multistorey surgical block at JLN Hospital campus in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The tender is floated by the office of Ajmer Development Authority.

On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure reported net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 39.12% to Rs 29.59 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Brahmaputra group is a versatile construction group involved in infrastructure development for the nation. It has presence in sectors like highways and roads, buildings, bridges/flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other civil construction works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)