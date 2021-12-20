Strides Pharma Science Ltd sees sustained losses

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.4, down 3.44% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 46.28% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 6.5% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.4, down 3.44% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.84% on the day, quoting at 16502. The Sensex is at 55491.94, down 2.67%.Strides Pharma Science Ltd has lost around 15.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13230.7, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 405.45, down 3.82% on the day. Strides Pharma Science Ltd tumbled 46.28% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 6.5% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 57.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)