Brightcom Group Ltd Surges 7.62%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.11%

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 15.51% over last one month compared to 0.73% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.27% rise in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd gained 7.62% today to trade at Rs 8.19. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.11% to quote at 25000.65. The index is up 0.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Electronics Ltd increased 5% and Majesco Ltd added 4.98% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 65.06 % over last one year compared to the 31.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3.16 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.02 on 17 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.9 on 26 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

