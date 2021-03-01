Bharat Dynamics spurts on securing deal worth Rs 373 cr

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Dynamics jumps on order win
Bharat Dynamics Q2 PAT tumbles 75% to Rs 26 cr
Bharat Dynamics tumbles after OFS receives weak response from retail investors
Bharat Dynamics gains after cabinet OKs Akash missile exports
Bharat Dynamics OFS oversubscribed, Centre exercises 'green shoe' option
-
Bharat Dynamics rallied 4.62% to Rs 367 after the company said it received an order worth Rs 372.98 crore for supplying MRSAM Missile Rear Sections for Indian Air Force deliverables.
The order is said to be executed on or before 30 November 2023 in lots. The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 March 2021.
The company's standalone net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 49.19 crore on 8.9% decline in net sales to Rs 451.56 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU