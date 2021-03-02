Eicher Motors motorcycles sales rise 10% YoY in Feb

Total Royal Enfield sales increased 10% to 69,659 units in February 2021 from 63,536 units in February 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total motorcycles sales improved 1% last month from 68,887 units sold in January 2021.

While the sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc jumped 12% to 64,362 units, the sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc declined 15% to 5,297 units in February 2021 over February 2020.

Royal Enfield motorcycle exports surged 94% to 4,545 units in February 2021 from 2,348 units in February 2020.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 6.79% to Rs 532.59 crore on 19.28% increase in revenue from operations at Rs 2,828.26 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

The scrip shed 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 2540.05 on the BSE.

