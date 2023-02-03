Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.03%, rises for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 4620, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% jump in NIFTY and a 22.11% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4620, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 17716.1. The Sensex is at 60416.77, up 0.81%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 9.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45981.55, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4636.95, up 0.72% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 29.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% jump in NIFTY and a 22.11% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 69.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)