Broader markets outperform; IT shares rise for 2nd day

The key equity barometers continued their uptrend and further hit fresh intraday highs in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 17,900 mark. IT shares extended their gains for second consecutive session. Investors awaited the release of the US FOMC minutes of meeting scheduled later today.

At 11:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 335.79 points or 0.56% to 60,178. The Nifty 50 index added 104.95 points or 0.59% to 17,930.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.72% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.68%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2066 shares rose and 1150 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 0.88% to 30,170.90. The index has gained 0.95% in the two sessions.

L&T Technology Services (up 3.39%), Coforge (up 2.44%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 1.93%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.7%) and Mindtree (up 1.46%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Mphasis (up 1.32%), Wipro (up 1.17%), HCL Technologies (up 0.65%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.53%) and Infosys (up 0.34%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

Singer India surged 18.58%. Rare Investments on Tuesday (16 August) bought 42.50 lakh shares in a bulk deal on the BSE for Rs 53.50 each. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala investment firm now holds around 8% in Singer India.

Cipla shed 0.65%. The pharma major on Tuesday announced that its board has approved the appointment of Ashish Adukia as the global chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 16 August 2022.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks are trading higher on Wednesday as strong overnight earnings for U.S. retail giants pointed to further scope for the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation with rate hikes.

Japan's exports rose for the 17th month in a row in July, driven by strong demand for autos and mineral fuels, Ministry of Finance data showed Wednesday. Exports rose 19% in July from a year earlier. Exports rose 19.4% in June.

In US, the Dow and S&P 500 rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart and Home Depot bolstered views on the health of consumers, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq.

Production at US factories increased more than expected in July as output rose at motor vehicle plants and elsewhere. Manufacturing output rebounded 0.7% last month after declining 0.4% in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Output increased 3.2% compared to July 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a tax, health and climate bill and a significantly reduced version of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan he was pushing for last year.

New Zealand raised its cash rate by another 50 basis points to 3%, the latest in a series of interest rate hikes in an effort to curb inflation.

