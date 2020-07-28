BSL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Tarmat Ltd, IVP Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2020.

BSL Ltd surged 14.25% to Rs 25.25 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1451 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd spiked 11.19% to Rs 16.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1835 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 32.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5038 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd added 9.13% to Rs 50.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2048 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd spurt 8.18% to Rs 54.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26322 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)