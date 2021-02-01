Budget Focused On Wealth And Wellness, MSME And Infrastructure: PM

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the Budget this year has feel of reality and confidence of development and showcases India's self-belief. He also said that it will infuse a new confidence in the world in these difficult times. In his remarks after the Union Budget was tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the Budget carries a vision of Aatamnirbharta and inclusion of every citizen and section. The PM explained that the principles behind the Budget include - expansion of new opportunities for growth; new opportunities for the youth; giving new dimension to human resource; infrastructure development and helping new sectors grow.

The Prime Minister said that the Budget will enhance 'ease of living' for the common man by simplifying procedure and rules. The Budget will bring positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector. Stressing the proactive approach of the Government, whether during Corona pandemic or campaign for Aatamnirbharta, the Prime Minister noted that the budget doesn't have an iota of reactive approach. We have gone beyond active and have given a pro-active budget, said the Prime Minister. Appreciating the all-round development emphasis of the Budget, Modi said that it is focused on wealth and wellness, MSME and infrastructure. He also noted unprecedented focus on healthcare.

The Prime Minister said that the Budget has many provisions for agriculture sector and increasing farmer's income. Farmers will get easy and more credit. Provisions have been made for strengthening APMC and Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. This shows that villages and our farmers are at the heart of this Budget said the Prime Minister. He noted that MSME sector allocation has been doubled to improve employment opportunites. He said the Budget will lay a strong foundation for the new decade and congratulated the countrymen for a Budget for Aatamnirbhar Bharat.

