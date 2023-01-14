Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passes away

JUST IN
Congress MP from Jalandhar Chaudhary Santokh Singh died due to a cardiac arrest during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday (14 January 2023) morning in Punjab's Phillaur.

Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the yatra when he suddenly fell unwell as his heartbeat increased.

Chaudhary was 76. He was a former Cabinet Minister of Punjab and a member of parliament from Jalandhar (Lok Sabha constituency).

He won the 2014 Indian general election and 2019 Indian general election being an Indian National Congress candidate.

Singh was taken to Phagwara's Virk hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The yatra has been suspended for the day.

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 12:24 IST

