Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passes away

Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the yatra when he suddenly fell unwell as his heartbeat increased.
Chaudhary was 76. He was a former Cabinet Minister of Punjab and a member of parliament from Jalandhar (Lok Sabha constituency).
He won the 2014 Indian general election and 2019 Indian general election being an Indian National Congress candidate.
Singh was taken to Phagwara's Virk hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The yatra has been suspended for the day.
