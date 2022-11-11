Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 33.03 croreNet Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 20.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.0333.75 -2 OPM %2.331.16 -PBDT-17.33-15.31 -13 PBT-20.10-18.09 -11 NP-20.25-18.39 -10
