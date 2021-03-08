Business Confidence Highest In Decade Says FICCI Survey

The business confidence of India Inc has soared to 10-year high, according to FICCI Business Confidence Survey.

Domestic firms are optimistic about greater pricing power that would drive their profits over the next two quarters with better hiring prospects, though fears of a fresh wave of Covid inflections, lack of affordable credit and rising costs are some of the key concerns, media reports noted.

