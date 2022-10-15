Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 1.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 367.82 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declined 1.33% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 367.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 387.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.367.82387.4511.1911.8142.9043.6338.8539.2125.1325.47

