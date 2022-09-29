JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet approves 4% increase in Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief

Capital Market 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (28 September 2022) approved the release of additional installment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at 4% to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 1 July 2022.

The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees are estimated at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum; and Rs 4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July 2022 to February 2023).

The additional financial implications on account of this increase of Dearness Relief to pensioners are estimated at Rs 6,261.20 crore per annum; and Rs 4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July 2022 to February 2023).

The combined impart on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be of the order of Rs 12,852.56 crore per annum; and Rs.8,568.36 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (i.e. for a period of 8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 10:11 IST

