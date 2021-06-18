Cadila Healthcare Ltd stays slippery

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 618.8, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 70.92% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 40.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 618.8, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.Cadila Healthcare Ltd has gained around 0.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14081.6, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

