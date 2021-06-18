Ashok Leyland Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 115.85, down 4.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 113.16% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 56.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 115.85, down 4.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 7.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10523, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 310.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 115.65, down 4.89% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 113.16% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 56.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

