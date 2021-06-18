HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2957.2, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.96% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 54.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2957.2, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has gained around 3.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16409.55, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2951, down 2.25% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd jumped 20.96% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 54.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 48.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)