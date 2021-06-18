GAIL (India) Ltd slips for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.85, down 4.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 54.62% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 38.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.85, down 4.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 0.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20564.5, down 2.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 189.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 153.55, down 4.6% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd jumped 54.62% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 38.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 14.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

