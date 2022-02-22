Cadila Healthcare Ltd stays slippery

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 357.75, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.9% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 6.28% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 357.75, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.Cadila Healthcare Ltd has lost around 9.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13029.9, down 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

