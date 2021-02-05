Dalmia Bharat Q3 PAT soars to Rs 182 cr

On a consolidated basis, Dalmia Bharat reported a net profit of Rs 182 crore in Q3 FY21, up 658.33% against net profit of Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased 18.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2857 crore. Sales volume rose by 13.7% to 5.80 million tonnes in Q3 FY21 from 5.10 million tonnes in Q3 FY20.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 317 crore in Q3 December 2020, steeply higher than Rs 25 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo was at Rs 73 crore in the third quarter compared with Rs 13 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA rose 51.2% to Rs 691 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 457 crore in Q3 FY20. EBITDA per tonne improved 32.4% to Rs 1,172 in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 885 in Q3 December 2019.

Commenting on the results, Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat, said, The strength and resilience of Dalmia Bharat is manifested in Q3 with robust financial and operating metrics. Company has recorded capacity utilization of 81%. We have a very strong balance-sheet and have repaid debt of Rs 1379 crore during the financial year. Our net debt to EBIDTA is at 0.56x as on 31 December 2020.

Mahendra Singhi, managing director and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), further said, Premium products registered a growth of 66% year on year and the company maintained its progress on fossil fuel substitution with alternative fuels and renewable energy.

The scrip fell 1.52% to Rs 1246.05. Dalmia Bharat is a cement company. The company possesses India's fifth largest installed cement manufacturing operational capacity of 28.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It offers a brand portfolio of three marquee brands: Dalmia Cement, Dalmia DSP and Konark Cement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)