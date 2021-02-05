Dalmia Bharat Q3 PAT soars to Rs 182 cr

On a consolidated basis, Dalmia Bharat reported a net profit of Rs 182 crore in Q3 FY21, up 658.33% against net profit of Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY20.
Net sales during the quarter increased 18.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2857 crore. Sales volume rose by 13.7% to 5.80 million tonnes in Q3 FY21 from 5.10 million tonnes in Q3 FY20.
The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 317 crore in Q3 December 2020, steeply higher than Rs 25 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo was at Rs 73 crore in the third quarter compared with Rs 13 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA rose 51.2% to Rs 691 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 457 crore in Q3 FY20. EBITDA per tonne improved 32.4% to Rs 1,172 in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 885 in Q3 December 2019.
Commenting on the results, Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat, said, The strength and resilience of Dalmia Bharat is manifested in Q3 with robust financial and operating metrics. Company has recorded capacity utilization of 81%. We have a very strong balance-sheet and have repaid debt of Rs 1379 crore during the financial year. Our net debt to EBIDTA is at 0.56x as on 31 December 2020.
Mahendra Singhi, managing director and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), further said, Premium products registered a growth of 66% year on year and the company maintained its progress on fossil fuel substitution with alternative fuels and renewable energy.
The scrip fell 1.52% to Rs 1246.05. Dalmia Bharat is a cement company. The company possesses India's fifth largest installed cement manufacturing operational capacity of 28.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It offers a brand portfolio of three marquee brands: Dalmia Cement, Dalmia DSP and Konark Cement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU