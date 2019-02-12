Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 144.09% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 26.23 crore

Net profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises rose 144.09% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 26.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.2323.99 9 OPM %30.0817.17 -PBDT7.603.69 106 PBT7.112.79 155 NP6.812.79 144

Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

