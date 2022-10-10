CAMS spurts on plan to hike equity investment in CAMSFINSERV

-
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) advanced 3.12% to Rs 2,543.90 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 17 October 2022 for considering of enhancing its equity investment in CAMS Financial Information Services.
CAMS Financial Information Services (CAMSFINSERV) is a wholly owned subsidiary of CAMS. CAMSFINSERV is an account aggregator and has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC- Account Aggregator.
Computer Age Management Services is India's largest Mutual Fund Transfer Agency serving over 69% of assets of the Indian mutual fund industry. As an integral part of the India's financial infrastructure, CAMS has built a reputation as the leading Transfer.
The company reported a 2.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.60 crore on a 17.6% jump in net sales to Rs 236.65 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
