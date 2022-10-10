Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akshar Spintex Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup, Next Mediaworks Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2022.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 35.15 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1306 shares in the past one month.

Akshar Spintex Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 60.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25226 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup lost 9.03% to Rs 134. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 533 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd plummeted 6.91% to Rs 5.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5523 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd fell 6.21% to Rs 86.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4029 shares in the past one month.

