Can Fin Homes appoints Apurav Agarwal as CFO

Can Fin Homes on Tuesday said that its board appointed Apurav Agarwal, ACA, as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with effect from 4 January 2023.

Agarwal is initially appointed for term of three years, which is further extendable by 2 years.

Apurav Agarwal is a qualified chartered accountant (B.Com. graduate from Delhi University). He had worked with DMI Finance as head of finance and accounting (F&A) (NBFC) and has handled end to end financial management during his earlier assignments.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Joishy stepped down from the post of CFO. He will continue to be on the rolls of the company as deputy general manager.

Can Fin Homes is engaged in a housing finance institution approved by National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country. The company's standalone net profit rose 14.6% to Rs 141.71 crore on 40.5% jump in net sales to Rs 657.55 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 1.13% to Rs 542.30 on the BSE.

