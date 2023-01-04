NTPC starts India's first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network

The state-run power major on Tuesday (3 January 2023) announced that it has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending operation in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of its Kawas township, Surat.

In an exchange filing, NTPC said that the green hydrogen blending has been started in the PNG network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas (GGL), it added.

The power generation company stated that the first molecule of green hydrogen from the project was set in motion by P Ram Prasad, Head of Project, Kawas in presence of other senior executives of NTPC Kawas and GGL. After the start of blending operation, NTPC Kawas held awareness workshops for township residents with help of GGL officials, it added.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on 30 July 2022.

This set-up is geared up to supply H2- NG (natural gas) to households of Kawas township at Adityanagar, Surat. Green hydrogen in Kawas is made by electrolysis of water using power from already installed 1 megawatt (MW) floating solar project, said the company.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body has given approval for 5% vol./vol. blending of green hydrogen with PNG to start with and the blending level would be scaled phase wise to reach 20%. Green hydrogen when blended with natural gas reduces CO2 emissions keeping net heating content same, the company stated in the press release.

NTPC said that this feat is achieved only by few select countries like UK, Germany, and Australia etc. This would bring India at the center stage of the global hydrogen economy. India would not only reduce its hydrocarbon import bill significantly but can also bring forex ashore by being a green hydrogen and green chemicals exporter to the world, it added.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.2% to Rs 3,338.45 crore despite of 36.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 44,175.03 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of NTPC rose 0.42% to Rs 166.80 on the BSE.

