Angel One gains after client base climbs 61% YoY in December

Angel One advanced 2.51% to Rs 1,349.10 after the brokerage company said its client base jumped 60.7% to 12.51 million in December 2022 as against 7.78 millions recorded in December 2021.

On sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 2.6% month on month (MoM) from 12.19 million clients in November 2022.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.33 million in December 2022 as compared with 0.32 million in November 2022 (up 2.2%) and 0.46 million in December 2021 (down 29%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 16,39,900 crore in December 2022 (up 26.4% MoM and up 133.3% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 16,06,500 crore, in December 2022 (up 27.5% MoM and up 133.9% YoY). Cash segment was at Rs 3,500 crore (down 5.1% MoM and down 16.4% YoY) and commodity segment stood at Rs 17,600 crore (down 7% MoM and up 216.4% YoY) in December 2022.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 21.8% in December 2022 as against 21.1% in November 2022 and 20.8% in December 2021. F&O market share stood at 21.8% (up 71 bps MoM and up 95 bps YoY), cash market share was at 12.7% (down 26 bps MoM and down 212 bps YoY) in December 2022.The company's retail turnover market share in commodity segment was at 52.7% (up 140 bps MoM and up 1,407 bps YoY) in December 2022.

Further, the company's client base surged to 12.51 million in Q3 FY23, up 8.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and up 60.7% YoY. Gross client acquisition stood at 0.99 million in quarter ended 31 December 2022 (down 16.2% QoQ and down 26.2% YoY).

Angel's overall ADTO rose to Rs 14,47,800 crore in Q3 FY23 (up 19% QoQ and up 108.4% YoY).

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The company reported 59.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 213.6 crore on a 35.9% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 716.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

