Can Fin Homes corrects on profit booking

-
ALSO READ
Can Fin Homes appoints director
Apcotex Ind corrects on profit booking
Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.83% in the March 2021 quarter
Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 16.84% in the June 2021 quarter
National Housing Bank imposes penalty of Rs 29.13 lakh on Can Fin Homes
-
Can Fin Homes fell 3.34% to Rs 658.75 on profit selling after gains in the past three sessions.Shares of Can Fin Homes rose 13.79% in the past three sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 598.90 on 20 September 2021.
The stock hit a record high of Rs 691 on 23 September 2021. The stock has soared 68.26% from its 52-week low of Rs 391.50 on 24 September 2020.
In the past one month, the stock has surged 31.32% as against 7.45% rise in the Sensex. It has jumped 63.64% in the past one year compared with 64.49% surge in the Sensex.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 51.73. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 634.80 and 200-day SMA at 587.28.
Can Fin Homes' net profit jumped 16.84% to Rs 108.85 crore on 13.71% rise in total income from operations to Rs 450.84 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The company has 187 branches, 21 affordable housing loan centres (AHLCs) & 13 satellite offices spread across various locations of the country in 21 States & Union Territories.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU