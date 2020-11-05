Canara Bank jumps 1.51%

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 90.75, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 56.97% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.73% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.75, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 12095.3. The Sensex is at 41269.35, up 1.61%. Canara Bank has slipped around 0.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 5.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1329, up 2.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

