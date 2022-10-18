Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 395.7, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.26% in last one year as compared to a 5.12% slide in NIFTY and a 9.69% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 395.7, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17476.55. The Sensex is at 58989.22, up 0.99%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 6.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12982.4, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 397.65, up 0.75% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down 23.26% in last one year as compared to a 5.12% slide in NIFTY and a 9.69% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

