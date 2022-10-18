Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wonder Fibromats Ltd, California Software Company Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Bharat Gears Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 October 2022.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 96.9 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17619 shares in the past one month.

Wonder Fibromats Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 213.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 765 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd soared 19.89% to Rs 22. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11913 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd rose 16.27% to Rs 36.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40396 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd gained 15.85% to Rs 157.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26054 shares in the past one month.

