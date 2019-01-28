Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 4.94 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 39.13% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.944.03 23 OPM %13.169.43 -PBDT0.740.58 28 PBT0.640.46 39 NP0.640.46 39

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 15:46 IST

