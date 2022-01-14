Canara Bank stays in winning mode

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 227, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.33% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% jump in NIFTY and a 43.51% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 227, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18221.7. The Sensex is at 61097.98, down 0.22%. Canara Bank has gained around 7.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2786.9, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 227.7, up 0.69% on the day. Canara Bank is up 65.33% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% jump in NIFTY and a 43.51% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

