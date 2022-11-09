Canopy Finance standalone net profit declines 78.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.17% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Canopy Finance declined 78.38% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 36.17% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.47 -36 OPM %50.0085.11 -PBDT0.150.40 -63 PBT0.150.40 -63 NP0.080.37 -78
