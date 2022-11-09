JUST IN
Canopy Finance standalone net profit declines 78.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.17% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Canopy Finance declined 78.38% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 36.17% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.47 -36 OPM %50.0085.11 -PBDT0.150.40 -63 PBT0.150.40 -63 NP0.080.37 -78

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:42 IST

