Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.90% to Rs 431.37 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 19.09% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 431.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 345.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

