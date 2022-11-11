JUST IN
Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.90% to Rs 431.37 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 19.09% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 431.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 345.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales431.37345.38 25 OPM %18.9018.20 -PBDT61.8350.50 22 PBT29.6924.96 19 NP22.2118.65 19

