Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 78.06% in the September 2022 quarter
J Kumar Infra JV wins LoA from BMC
GPT Infraprojects rises after board OKs 1:1 bonus issue
GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2022 quarter
G R Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 7.24% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.90% to Rs 431.37 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 19.09% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 431.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 345.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales431.37345.38 25 OPM %18.9018.20 -PBDT61.8350.50 22 PBT29.6924.96 19 NP22.2118.65 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU