Capacite Infra firms up after order win

Capacite Infraprojects gained 1.84% to Rs 213.25 after the company received repeat order of Rs 384.66 crore from private sector clients.

The EPC firm received Rs 149.66 crore order for construction of super high rise residential buildings. The company also bagged a Rs 136.30 crore order for construction of high rise residential buildings. It bagged a Rs 98.70 crore order for enhancement for existing project.

Commenting on the same, Rahul Katyal, MD of the company said, "Such repeat orders from existing clients further reinforces the trust which existing clients place on Capacite. We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing new clients both in public and private sector and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company."

Capacite Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialization in construction of super high rise buildings. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 24.52 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than Rs 4.04 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 20.1% to Rs 368.96 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

