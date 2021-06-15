Capacite Infra firms up after order win

Capacite Infraprojects gained 1.84% to Rs 213.25 after the company received repeat order of Rs 384.66 crore from private sector clients.The EPC firm received Rs 149.66 crore order for construction of super high rise residential buildings. The company also bagged a Rs 136.30 crore order for construction of high rise residential buildings. It bagged a Rs 98.70 crore order for enhancement for existing project.
Commenting on the same, Rahul Katyal, MD of the company said, "Such repeat orders from existing clients further reinforces the trust which existing clients place on Capacite. We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing new clients both in public and private sector and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company."
Capacite Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialization in construction of super high rise buildings. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 24.52 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than Rs 4.04 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 20.1% to Rs 368.96 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU