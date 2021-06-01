Bajaj Auto Ltd Spurts 2.74%

Bajaj Auto Ltd has added 12.35% over last one month compared to 9.53% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 6.61% rise in the SENSEX

Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2.74% today to trade at Rs 4304.3. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.81% to quote at 23732.13. The index is up 9.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd increased 1.29% and Balkrishna Industries Ltd added 1.29% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 63.16 % over last one year compared to the 56.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Auto Ltd has added 12.35% over last one month compared to 9.53% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 6.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3456 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35381 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4361.2 on 04 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2580.15 on 12 Jun 2020.

