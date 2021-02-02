Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 1027.41 points or 5% at 21577.11 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 8%), Siemens Ltd (up 3.77%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 3.77%),Havells India Ltd (up 3.28%),Thermax Ltd (up 3.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.86%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.8%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.56%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.45%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 2.38%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 0.88%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.31%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1293.55 or 2.66% at 49894.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 376.55 points or 2.64% at 14657.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 314.85 points or 1.72% at 18668.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 129.95 points or 2.1% at 6309.52.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 471 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

