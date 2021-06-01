Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 87.27 points or 1.27% at 6962.86 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.26%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 3.86%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.68%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.81%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.55%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.53%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.37%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.32%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.32%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.15%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 210.14 or 0.4% at 52147.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.65 points or 0.3% at 15629.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.25 points or 0.56% at 23727.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.7 points or 0.41% at 7477.9.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 797 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

