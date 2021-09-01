NMDC Ltd Slips 1.98%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.13%

NMDC Ltd has lost 16.19% over last one month compared to 3.25% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.02% rise in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd fell 1.98% today to trade at Rs 150.85. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.13% to quote at 20347.51. The index is down 3.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 1.77% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 122.87 % over last one year compared to the 48.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has lost 16.19% over last one month compared to 3.25% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 213.15 on 12 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 75.6 on 24 Sep 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)