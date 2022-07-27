Zydus Life gets final USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets

-
The drug maker has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets USP 5 mg and 10 mg.Bisoprolol Fumarate tablet is used to treat high blood pressure. The drug can be used alone or in combination with other high blood pressure medications to lower blood pressure.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at, SEZ, Ahmedabad, India and will be distributed by Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.
Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets had annual sales of $30 million in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT May 2022).
The group now has 318 approvals and has so far filed over 420 (as of 31st March 2022) ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
Zydus Lifesciences reported 41.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 397.4 crore despite a 5.3% increase in total income from operations to Rs 3,863.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip fell 1.57% to settle at Rs 342 on Tuesday.
