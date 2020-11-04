Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 147.49 points or 1.03% at 14509.89 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 3.44%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.09%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 1.11%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.85%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.55%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.52%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 0.45%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.33%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.28%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.69%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.65%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.56%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.33 or 0.78% at 40573.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.05 points or 0.72% at 11898.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.97 points or 0.57% at 14918.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.88 points or 0.45% at 5054.77.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 596 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)