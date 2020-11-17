Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 16.41 points or 1.42% at 1173.59 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 6.48%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.98%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 1.93%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.47%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.16%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.8%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.72%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.24%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.68%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.66%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 307.7 or 0.71% at 43945.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.5 points or 0.53% at 12847.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.88 points or 0.32% at 15820.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.82 points or 0.82% at 5390.83.

On BSE,1188 shares were trading in green, 831 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

