Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 240.18 points or 1% at 24288.75 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.08%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.9%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 2.56%),Havells India Ltd (up 2.52%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.3%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.17%), Graphite India Ltd (up 0.23%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.14%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.15%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.89%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.85%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 251.94 or 0.45% at 56044.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.75 points or 0.41% at 16683.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 50.07 points or 0.19% at 26334.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.01 points or 0.26% at 8153.51.

On BSE,1271 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

