Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 328.8 points or 1.71% at 18925.86 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 3.85%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.76%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 2.41%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 2.21%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NBCC (India) Ltd (down 1.78%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.6%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.05%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.02%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.68%).

On the other hand, Graphite India Ltd (up 7.51%), HEG Ltd (up 3.94%), and Havells India Ltd (up 2.32%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 68.1 or 0.17% at 39021.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.25 points or 0.23% at 11572.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.29 points or 0.01% at 13566.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.96 points or 0.55% at 4547.45.

On BSE,991 shares were trading in green, 1367 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

